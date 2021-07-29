Tokyo Olympics 2020: Rugby - Black Ferns Sevens kickoff Games campaign in style with win over Kenya

Rugby - Black Ferns Sevens kickoff Games campaign in impressive style with win over Kenya. Video / Sky Sport

The Black Ferns powered to a 29–7 win against Kenya, beginning their campaign to win a first Olympic rugby sevens gold in impressive style.

Beaten by Australia in the Rio final, the New Zealand side reasserted their world dominance before the pandemic struck.

They scored within a minute against Kenya in their Pool A clash by spinning the ball from one side to the other. Try scoring whiz Michaela Blyde took advantage of a small overlap to fly into the left hand corner for a second.

Gayle Broughton and Shiray Kaka of New Zealand celebrate. Photo / Getty

Kenya botched the kick off reception and the great Portia Woodman scored soon after, as the Kiwis kept flinging long passes one way and the other.

But Kenya kept possession for a long period leading to halftime and scored a try, to make it 17–7 at the break.

Kenya's botched second half kickoff handed the ball to the Black Ferns and that ended the chance of any surprise comeback.

Great Britain, the Black Ferns' second opponents later today, had to mount a comeback to beat Russia 14–12.

In earlier Pool B games, France beat Fiji and Canada thrashed Brazil, while in Pool C the USA beat China and Australia crushed Japan.