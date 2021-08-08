Tokyo Olympics 2020: New Zealand cyclist Holly Edmondston narrowly avoids disaster in opening race of women's omnium

Massive crash as Kiwi cyclists chase last chance for gold. Video / Sky Sport

Kiwi Holly Edmondston has made a solid start in the women's Omnium event on Sunday, finishing ninth in an eventful scratch race, marred by two dramatic crashes.

Almost half the field were wiped out in the final three laps, as riders fell like dominoes, though thankfully no one was seriously injured.

Edmondston miraculously avoided the carnage, partly because she had been stuck towards the back of the field when most made their move.

Multiple riders fall to the ground during the women's Omniun scratch race. Photo / Sky Sport

The 24-year-old banked 24 points for that placing, with the winner Jennifer Valente (USA) accumulating 40.

As expected, it was a cagey affair. No rider attempted to take a lap on the field in the 7500m race, conscious of three races still to come in the gruelling one day format.

The peloton stayed together until the 25th lap, when the sprint came on, before the spills in the final three laps.

Valente (USA) crossed the line first, followed by world champion Yumi Kajihara and Australian Annette Edmondson.

Nine of the 20-strong field, including defending Olympic champion Laura Kelly (Great Britain) failed to finish and were all credited with 16 points for 13th equal.

The Tempo and Elimination races are still to come this afternoon, before the Points race to finish the event at 3:25pm.

Holly Edmondston was forced to take evasive action to avoid the crashed riders. Photo / Getty

Sprint dream over for Kiwi men

Meanwhile, Callum Saunders, the Blenheim sprint cyclist, has missed out on the semifinals of the keirin after finishing fifth in his quarter-final.

The 25-year-old went to the back of the bunch of six after the derny left the track and could not make up the ground.

The quarter-final was won by Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul. Great Britain's Jack Carlin, Surinamese Jair Tjong En Fa and Maximilian Levy (Germany) also progressed.

That ends a disappointing, medal-free campaign for the men's sprint team on the velodrome.