Tokyo Olympics 2020: Massive medal haul means it's already a historic Olympics for New Zealand

Thanks to all the team success in Tokyo, the 2020 Olympics will see the most New Zealand athletes coming home with medals around their necks.
Previously, the most successful Olympics for New Zealanders was the Rio 2016 campaign, but Tokyo looks well on track to top that.
New Zealand sent 199 athletes off to Rio and while the medal table had New Zealand with 18, 35 individual athletes were awarded medals - 12 of those being the women's sevens team and Lisa Carrington the recipient of one gold and one bronze.
Of the 211 New Zealand competitors in Tokyo, almost a quarter of them have been awarded a medal so far. 52 athletes have stood on the podium (21 of them rowers) and 54 medals have been handed out to Kiwis.
Halfway through the Tokyo Olympics, there's every chance that New Zealand could come close to doubling the 35 Rio athletes with medals - with David Nyika a confirmed medal, that's 53 athletes and some teams are still to come.
The women's Black Sticks have a tough road to a medal but are still in with a chance, facing the Netherlands in their quarter-final. Many of our track cycling teams have tasted Commonwealth Games success and will start their Olympic campaigns tonight.
And who doesn't want to see Lisa Carrington with four gold medals around her neck?
She'll lead the women's K4 500m team as well as competing in the K2 500m and her two individual events.
Don't count out New Zealand's equestrians as well - that's six more Kiwis with medal potential.
There's also been a huge jump in the amount of New Zealanders at the top. Before Tokyo, 90 New Zealanders were the recipients of a gold medal and during this Games, we've already seen 25 Kiwis proudly sing out our anthem.
The Black Ferns Sevens team were the first New Zealanders to win a gold medal off the water since Valerie Adams had her 2012 London silver upgraded.
12 rowers and 13 sevens players are now part of the 115 golden history-making New Zealanders.
With eight more days of competition, New Zealand well and truly is punching above its weight.
Medallists so far:
Gold
Kerri Gowler - Women's coxless pair (also silver in women's eight)
Grace Prendergast - Women's coxless pair (also silver in women's eight)
Emma Twigg - Women's single sculls
Tom Mackintosh - Men's eight
Hamish Bond - Men's eight
Tom Murray - Men's eight
Michael Brake - Men's eight
Dan Williamson - Men's eight
Phillip Wilson - Men's eight
Shaun Kirkham - Men's eight
Matt Macdonald - Men's eight
Sam Bosworth - Men's eight
Michaela Blyde - Women's rugby sevens
Kelly Brazier - Women's rugby sevens
Gayle Broughton - Women's rugby sevens
Theresa Fitzpatrick - Women's rugby sevens
Stacey Fluhler - Women's rugby sevens
Sarah Hirini - Women's rugby sevens
Shiray Kaka - Women's rugby sevens
Tyla Nathan-Wong - Women's rugby sevens
Risealeaana Pouri-Lane - Women's rugby sevens
Alena Saili - Women's rugby sevens
Ruby Tui - Women's rugby sevens
Tenika Willison - Women's rugby sevens
Portia Woodman - Women's rugby sevens
Silver
Brooke Donoghue - Women's double sculls
Hannah Osborne - Women's double sculls
Kurt Baker - Men's rugby sevens
Scott Curry - Men's rugby sevens
Dylan Collier - Men's rugby sevens
Andrew Knewstubb - Men's rugby sevens
Ngarohi McGarvey-Black - Men's rugby sevens
Tim Mikkelson - Men's rugby sevens
Sione Molia - Men's rugby sevens
Etene Nanai-Seturo - Men's rugby sevens
Tone Ng Shiu - Men's rugby sevens
Amanaki Nicole - Men's rugby sevens
William Warbrick - Men's rugby sevens
Regan Ware - Men's rugby sevens
Joe Webber - Men's rugby sevens
Ella Greenslade - Women's eight
Emma Dyke - Women's eight
Lucy Spoors - Women's eight
Kelsey Bevan - Women's eight
Beth Ross - Women's eight
Caleb Shepherd - Women's eight
Bronze
Hayden Wilde - Men's triathlon
Marcus Daniell - Men's doubles tennis
Michael Venus - Men's doubles tennis
Dylan Schmidt - Men's trampoline
Valerie Adams - Women's shot put