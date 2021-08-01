Tokyo Olympics 2020: Massive medal haul means it's already a historic Olympics for New Zealand

Thomas Mackintosh, Hamish Bond, Tom Murray, Michael Brake, Daniel Williamson, Phillip Wilson, Shaun Kirkham, Matt Macdonald and Sam Bosworth celebrate winning the men's eight gold. Photo / AP

Thanks to all the team success in Tokyo, the 2020 Olympics will see the most New Zealand athletes coming home with medals around their necks.

Previously, the most successful Olympics for New Zealanders was the Rio 2016 campaign, but Tokyo looks well on track to top that.

New Zealand sent 199 athletes off to Rio and while the medal table had New Zealand with 18, 35 individual athletes were awarded medals - 12 of those being the women's sevens team and Lisa Carrington the recipient of one gold and one bronze.

Of the 211 New Zealand competitors in Tokyo, almost a quarter of them have been awarded a medal so far. 52 athletes have stood on the podium (21 of them rowers) and 54 medals have been handed out to Kiwis.

Halfway through the Tokyo Olympics, there's every chance that New Zealand could come close to doubling the 35 Rio athletes with medals - with David Nyika a confirmed medal, that's 53 athletes and some teams are still to come.

The women's Black Sticks have a tough road to a medal but are still in with a chance, facing the Netherlands in their quarter-final. Many of our track cycling teams have tasted Commonwealth Games success and will start their Olympic campaigns tonight.



And who doesn't want to see Lisa Carrington with four gold medals around her neck?

She'll lead the women's K4 500m team as well as competing in the K2 500m and her two individual events.

Don't count out New Zealand's equestrians as well - that's six more Kiwis with medal potential.

There's also been a huge jump in the amount of New Zealanders at the top. Before Tokyo, 90 New Zealanders were the recipients of a gold medal and during this Games, we've already seen 25 Kiwis proudly sing out our anthem.

The Black Ferns Sevens team were the first New Zealanders to win a gold medal off the water since Valerie Adams had her 2012 London silver upgraded.

12 rowers and 13 sevens players are now part of the 115 golden history-making New Zealanders.

With eight more days of competition, New Zealand well and truly is punching above its weight.

Medallists so far:

Gold

Kerri Gowler - Women's coxless pair (also silver in women's eight)

Grace Prendergast - Women's coxless pair (also silver in women's eight)

Emma Twigg - Women's single sculls

Tom Mackintosh - Men's eight

Hamish Bond - Men's eight

Tom Murray - Men's eight

Michael Brake - Men's eight

Dan Williamson - Men's eight

Phillip Wilson - Men's eight

Shaun Kirkham - Men's eight

Matt Macdonald - Men's eight

Sam Bosworth - Men's eight

Michaela Blyde - Women's rugby sevens

Kelly Brazier - Women's rugby sevens

Gayle Broughton - Women's rugby sevens

Theresa Fitzpatrick - Women's rugby sevens

Stacey Fluhler - Women's rugby sevens

Sarah Hirini - Women's rugby sevens

Shiray Kaka - Women's rugby sevens

Tyla Nathan-Wong - Women's rugby sevens

Risealeaana Pouri-Lane - Women's rugby sevens

Alena Saili - Women's rugby sevens

Ruby Tui - Women's rugby sevens

Tenika Willison - Women's rugby sevens

Portia Woodman - Women's rugby sevens

Silver

Brooke Donoghue - Women's double sculls

Hannah Osborne - Women's double sculls

Kurt Baker - Men's rugby sevens

Scott Curry - Men's rugby sevens

Dylan Collier - Men's rugby sevens

Andrew Knewstubb - Men's rugby sevens

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black - Men's rugby sevens

Tim Mikkelson - Men's rugby sevens

Sione Molia - Men's rugby sevens

Etene Nanai-Seturo - Men's rugby sevens

Tone Ng Shiu - Men's rugby sevens

Amanaki Nicole - Men's rugby sevens

William Warbrick - Men's rugby sevens

Regan Ware - Men's rugby sevens

Joe Webber - Men's rugby sevens

Ella Greenslade - Women's eight

Emma Dyke - Women's eight

Lucy Spoors - Women's eight

Kelsey Bevan - Women's eight

Beth Ross - Women's eight

Caleb Shepherd - Women's eight

Bronze

Hayden Wilde - Men's triathlon

Marcus Daniell - Men's doubles tennis

Michael Venus - Men's doubles tennis

Dylan Schmidt - Men's trampoline

Valerie Adams - Women's shot put