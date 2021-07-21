Tokyo Olympics 2020: Live football updates - Football Ferns v Australia

SportTokyo Olympics 2020: Live football updates - Football Ferns v Australia21 Jul, 2021 10:00 AMQuick ReadOly Whites ready for Games challenge, Kiwi Olympian reveals miraculous injury recovery, Warriors forced to name patchwork team plus more. Video / NZ Herald Oly Whites ready for Games challenge, Kiwi Olympian reveals miraculous injury recovery, Warriors forced to name patchwork team plus more. Video / NZ Herald NZ HeraldAll the action as the Football Ferns kick off the Olympics against Australia.