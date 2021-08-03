Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Laurel Hubbard had her moment. Now she'd like her privacy

4 minutes to read
"As we move into a new and more understanding world, people are starting to realise that people like me are just people," Laurel Hubbard said. Photo / James Hill, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Tariq Panja

'I'm looking forward to this being the end of my journey,' a barrier-breaking weight lifter says after an excruciating week in the spotlight.

Laurel Hubbard fulfilled a lifelong dream by taking part in the Olympic

