Tokyo Olympics 2020: Kiwi BMX racer Rebecca Petch suffers nasty crash in quarter-final heat, recovers to make semifinals

Kiwi Rebecca Petch has nasty crash in BMX quarter-final. Video / Sky Sport

New Zealand's Rebecca Petch has bounced back from a nasty crash in heat one of her quarter-final BMX race.

Petch went flying over her handlebars midway through her first race when her front wheel locked up.

Petch was coming third at the time of the crash and finished in fifth with a time of 2:01. Japanese rider Sae Hatakeyama also crashed and did not finish.

Rebecca Petch's nasty crash. Photo / Sky Sport

But the 23-year-old dusted herself off and bounced back in heat two and three, finishing third and then second, to qualify for the semifinal.

"I love you guys," Petch said to her parents on an interactive video setup for riders after the race. "And I'm ok."

Kiwi BMX racer Rebecca Petch (left) suffered a nasty crash in her quarter-final race. Photo / Sky Sport

Each heat is comprised of three races, and the top four riders after the three runs qualify for the semifinals. Petch finished third from heat four.

Petch was selected for the Tokyo Games ahead of her idol Sarah Walker, who won silver in London 2012.

Rebecca Petch. Photo / Getty

Mariana Pajon, the Colombian queen of BMX, is the favourite in the event.

The 29-year-old defending Olympic champion cruised to victory in all three of her quarter-final heats.

