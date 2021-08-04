Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Disgraceful' - Wild photo is Games' worst moment

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the Olympics news from day 13, as Lisa Carrignton sets up another big day of action. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Kazakhstan wrestler Nurislam Sanayev could be facing disciplinary action after biting an opponent during his semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Bite marks were visible on the right bicep of India's Ravi Dahiya following their contest at Tokyo's Makuhari Messe Hall.

"It was painful when Ravi returned from the mat but he was given an ice-pack and he is fine. The pain has subsided. He is fit for the final, no problem at all," a member of the Indian wrestling team's support staff told PTI.

According to the rules enforced by governing body UWW, wrestlers are forbidden to pull the hair, ears, genitals, pinch the skin, bite, twist fingers or toes of their opponents.

Dahiya ultimately won the semifinal 9-7 after pulling off a comeback victory, booking him a spot in the men's freestyle 57kg final.

The moment Nurislam Sanayev bit his opponent. Photo / Getty

Fans and commentators were outraged on social media, including former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag who called the bite "disgraceful".

The Indian will face Russia's Zavur Uguev in the gold medal match on Thursday.

