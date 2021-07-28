Tokyo Olympics 2020: Brother v brother - Rare Olympic occurrence in transtasman hockey clash

New Zealand goalie attempts to make a save during the Olympic hockey game against Australia. Photo / AP

Sibling rivalry took all new heights last night when New Zealand and Australia clashed in the men's hockey at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lining up in the New Zealand goal was Leon Hayward while on the other side of the field for Australia was younger brother Jeremy.

Jeremy ended up with the bragging rights as Australia completed a 4-2 victory after the scores were tied 1-1 after three quarters. Though he did miss a chance to score past his brother, a former Australian international, after missing a penalty corner attempt.

There are 26 sets of siblings competing at the Olympics - the Hayward brothers are the only ones representing different nations.

Jeremy Hayward of Australia battles for the ball during the men's preliminary Pool A match at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo / Getty

31-year-old Leon was born in Darwin and made his debut for Australia in 2014. After falling out of favour with selectors and with a Dunedin-raised mother, he then became eligible to play for New Zealand following a four year absence from Australian senior selection.

The two brothers squared off earlier in the year when Australia defeated New Zealand in a lead-up series in the Olympics, where there was some question over who their parents would be supporting.

"I've actually asked them [who they'll be supporting] a couple of times and they said they weren't sure," Leon said at the time. "But I let them know they'll be wearing a black shirt during the games."

The 4-2 defeat leaves the Black Sticks sitting fourth in group A with one win, a draw and two defeats from their four games. They face a likely must-win clash on Friday against defending Olympic champions Argentina to advance to the quarter-finals.