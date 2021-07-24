Tokyo Olympics 2020: Bizarre scenes mar hockey clash between Argentina and Spain

The match between Argentina and Spain saw a player jabbed in the head with a hockey stick. Video / Sky Sport

One of the non-sporting highlights of the Olympic Games is the camaraderie we see between athletes of different nations - whether it be a congratulations after a tough battle or a helping hand when an opponent hits the deck.

But Argentina won't be winning any medals for sportsmanship this year, after an unprovoked attack from one of their field hockey players at the end of a game against Spain.

The game itself ended in a 1-1 draw, and Spain's David Alegre finished the match lying on the field as Argentina's Matias Rey came over to help stretch out his tired muscles, the two rivals seemingly in good spirits.

Cue Lucas Rossi.

The 36-year-old Argentinian came flying over and appeared to shout in Alegre's face before shoving his stick at the back of his head while he was still lying on the field, much to the outrage of the other Spanish players.

A scuffle ensued where Delas from Spain pushed Rossi away with a hand around his throat, aggravating Rossi further.

The umpire tried to break things up, but a Spanish player could be heard saying to the umpire that the head knock was "f***ing dangerous".

Both teams walked off the field, with no details yet on whether Rossi will face any repercussions for the attack.

The men's Black Sticks will be hoping for a drama-free match when they take on Spain tonight at 11:45pm.