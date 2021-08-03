Tokyo 2020: Denmark-Great Britain Team Pursuit crash shocks cycling

Great Britain cycling team set WR before crashing. Video / Sky Sport

There have been wild scenes in the men's Team Pursuit with Danish rider Fredrik Madsen crashing into a Great Britain rider Charlie Tanfield with 250m left in the 4000m event.

But it appears that the Danish team is into the final.

It was wild scenes especially considering the tape issue which had engulfed the world champion Danish team.

While the four men on the Danish team had miraculous shin healing over night and didn't need the tape today, they looked to have left GB in their dust.

Three men need to cross the finish line to achieve the time.

One man from each team had already swung off, with GB's third rider Tanfield, who was a late addition to the team, struggling to keep up as the Danish men caught up to him, ending in a crazy collision.

Tanfield only came in for Ed Clancy who had withdrawn from the competition with a back injury earlier today.

But the twists don't end there as the Danish team just got off their bikes, and the GB fourth rider reportedly stayed on track, finishing the race.

The commentators weren't sure but believed it would be GB to make the gold medal race in the most bizarre of circumstances.

But while it took more than 30 minutes for the official decision to come through with reports it was Denmark who was put into the final – although the official Olympics site said it was still pending.

Social media was stunned by what it had seen.

The commentators weren't sure but it looks like GB have made the gold medal race in the most bizarre of circumstances but we're waiting on the final decision.

But the official word is that there is "no decision made yet" according to the UCI.

What on earth is going on today? Incredible scenes as Denmark, coming round to lap Tanfield (who was off the back for GB), slam into him.... Frederik Madsen and Tanfield go down.... Race stopped. What happens now?? — Tom Cary (@tomcary_tel) August 3, 2021

Wow! Huge controversy in the cycling! Denmark lead riders crashes in to GB cyclist and costs his team a place in the final. The race was won! — John Mckenzie (@Johnmck419) August 3, 2021

The result means Great Britain are out and Australia will race for bronze against New Zealand while Denmark and Italy will race for gold.

It's been a wild afternoon of records tumbling and crashes with the Team GB women's Team Pursuit doing both, setting a world record and then crashing into the back of each other.

They lost the world record and the final to Germany in the final, with the Germans lowering the world record by 2 seconds.

GB crash after World Record

The Women's 4000m Team Pursuit team from Great Britain have smashed the world record in their heat against the US, and then crashed into each other.

The team was the first to go under 4:07, with a time of 4:06.748 but were too busy celebrating that they crashed into each other.

The GB team will race Germany for the gold, while Canada will race the US for bronze – the Aussies missed the cut.