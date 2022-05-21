Tiger Woods waves after his third round on the 18th hole at the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Photo / AP

Tiger Woods shot the worst round of his PGA Championship career this morning (NZT), hitting two shots into the water, making five straight bogeys for the first time in a major championship and finishing with a 9-over 79 at Southern Hills.

It was 10 shots worse than his score on Friday (Saturday NZ time), when he barely made the cut, and left him 12 over for the tournament.

Woods actually rallied down the stretch Saturday, playing the last five holes in 1 under. And when he rolled in a 36-footer for his only birdie at the par-4 15th, he finally allowed a smile to slip amid a round full of painful grimaces.

He narrowly avoided matching his worst round in a major championship, which came when he shot 10-over 81 during the third round of the 2002 British Open at Muirfield. That was the same year he won the Masters and U.S. Open.

Meanwhile, Kramer Hickock made perhaps the most incredible bogey of the PGA Championship during his third round.

Hickock had hit into the greenside bunker at the par-4 12th before his shot out of the sand caught the lip and bounced back toward him. The ball wound up hitting his foot, which would have been a penalty before a 2019 rules change, and it settled into his deep foot print in the sand in a nearly unplayable position.

With several inches of sand in the way, Hickock hammered at the ball but couldn't get it out of the bunker.

This time, it rolled back to the bottom of the trap and gave Hickock a decent lie. And with his third shot out of the bunker, and his fifth on the hole, Hickock merely holed out for the crowd-pleasing bogey.