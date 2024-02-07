Tiger Woods will tee off at The Genesis Invitational next week. Photo / Getty

Golf great Tiger Woods has announced his return to the PGA Tour, confirming he will play in next week’s Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club.

Woods confirmed the return on X.

Excited to be a playing host next week @thegenesisinv pic.twitter.com/YvtJhe5DjB — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 7, 2024

The 15-time major winner played just three events last year including the Genesis Invitational where he finished in a tie for 45th. He then played the Masters in April before undergoing ankle surgery which ruled him out for most of the year.

His last tournament was the 20-man Hero World Challenge where he finished 18th.