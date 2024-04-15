OPINION

It’s time to face the cold, hard truth about Tiger Woods. The man, the myth, the legend; his aura still looms large over the golfing world but it’s evident that his glory days are behind him. It pains me to say it but it’s time for the man to hang up his golf clubs and retire gracefully. Yes, I know, it’s like asking James Bond to trade in his Aston Martin for a mobility scooter but hear me out.

Woods’ recent Master’s performance was like watching a Shakespearean tragedy unfold on the fairways. Woods, once the undisputed King of Golf, now struggles to keep up with the young guns. His performance? Well, let’s just say it was as inspiring as a summer barbecue without sausages.

He finished at 16-over after shooting 304, his highest score as a professional. He shot five-over in his final round and finished last on the leaderboard of the 60 players who made the cut. Woods’ 11-over in the third round was his worst 18-hole score in 100 rounds at Augusta National.

Watching it was nothing short of painful. The third round was supposed to be another chapter in the fairytale of Woods’ comeback – it was the 24th consecutive time Woods made the cut at the Masters. Instead, it turned into a nightmare on Magnolia Lane. A front-nine collapse of biblical proportions left fans and commentators alike shaking their heads in disbelief.

Tiger Woods during his third round at the 2024 Masters. Photo / AP

The statistics paint a stark picture. It’s a bitter pill to swallow for someone who has tasted the sweet nectar of victory so many times before. As much as every golf enthusiast yearns for one last triumphant roar from Woods, it’s painfully clear that his golf game nowadays is more of a gentle murmur.

It’s not that we don’t appreciate Woods’ efforts. Far from it. The man is a legend, a colossus of the game. But there comes a point when even the mightiest must acknowledge that their time in the sun has passed. Watching him hobble around the course like a wounded gazelle is like watching your favourite action hero lose a fight to the villain’s henchman – it’s just not cricket.

Many of the problems stem from Woods’ serious car crash in 2021 that he was “lucky” to survive. Multiple fractures, screws, pins – it’s like something out of a horror movie. The impact of that incident reverberates through every swing and every step he takes on the course.

It’s a miracle he’s even walking, let alone trying to hit a little white ball hundreds of yards and is a testament to his resilience. But there’s only so much punishment a body can take before it cries out for mercy.

Despite the calamities, there are still those spine-tingling moments that remind us why Woods will forever be the biggest fish in the pond. Remember when he won the 2019 Masters? Picture this: Woods, marching up the 18th fairway like he owns the place, with a crowd so big you’d think they were giving away free doughnuts. It was like something out of a Hollywood blockbuster, except with more plaid pants.

Woods’ determination to compete and overcome the odds is admirable. It has never been in question but it’s clear to anyone watching that while the spirit is willing, the flesh may no longer be able as it once was and that the sands of time are slipping through the hourglass.

With the writing on the wall, let’s raise a glass to the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Because whether he’s sinking a hole-in-one or just sinking, Woods will forever be the MVP of the green, the Sultan of Swing, the undisputed King of Golf – and that’s a legacy not even a bad back can tarnish. Cheers to you, Tiger.

Luke Kirkness is the Sports Planning Editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.