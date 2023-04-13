Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Photo / AP

OPINION:

Cameron McMillan ranks the best sport to watch in the coming few days.

5) Black Caps v Pakistan, T20 series starting Saturday, 4am, Sky Sport 1

Still feeling down about Kane Williamson probably missing the ODI World Cup? Sure you are. But getting up at 4am and watching a Black Caps 2nd XI face Pakistan yet again should cheer you up. Seriously though, at least the second innings is sitting there for you over breakfast. It’s historic in a sense as the Black Caps have never played a T20 game in Pakistan before. The tour kicks off with five Twenty20s before five ODIs. A free pair of Kookaburra wicketkeeping gloves to any fan who watches every ball of all 10 matches.

4) Cowboys v Warriors, Saturday, 5pm, Sky Sport 4

These two sides played four weeks ago, you might say. Yeah, but New South Wales meet Queensland in an even shorter timeframe and league fans lap it up each time. The Warriors won 26-12 in the round three clash in Townsville but were brought down to earth, and more accurately further down the table with their defeat to the Knights on Sunday. Te Maire Martin and Wayde Egan are out while the Cowboys feature Riley Price, son of former Warriors skipper Steve Price, on the bench. After this game the Warriors get 10 days off to prepare for the Storm on Anzac Day. It will be an even longer break if they lose a second straight.

3) RBC Heritage, Friday to Monday, 6am, Sky Sport 6

After being glued to the Masters coverage all week you know what I want? More of the best golfers in the world playing each other. Sadly LIV Adelaide is another week away (just joking). The PGA Tour keeps the hits coming with another designated event - this one just a three hour drive from Augusta at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. The winner gets the tartan jacket, yes seriously, which Jordan Spieth donned last year. They also get a US$3.6m payday to go with the outfit, more than double Spieth received in 2022. Ryan Fox tees up after another impressive showing in the States with a T26th at the Masters where he battled a cold - however accuracy, not distance off the tee, at the Pete Dye-designed course may not suit Fox. Rory McIlroy won’t be there but he wasn’t really missed on the final day at Augusta either. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young, Spieth and Justin Thomas. Count me in.

Jon Rahm celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters. Photo / AP

2) Hurricanes v Chiefs, Saturday, 2.35pm, Sky Sport 1

The Crusaders, Blues and Highlanders are all using their days owed for working over the Easter weekend and have the bye this week, so it’s the Hurricanes, Chiefs and Moana Pasifika holding the fort for NZ-based teams. Due to a few light bulbs needing to be changed, this top-of-the-table clash has been moved to an afternoon kick-off. Brilliant. The Chiefs have won the last three against the Canes, while the Hurricanes won the previous four before that. The key match-up is between Cam Roigard and Brad Weber - two halfbacks who read the game well and have the pace to attack holes if they’re given the chance.

1) NBA playoffs, from Sunday, Sky Sport ESPN

Let the playoffs begin. As a casual NBA viewer, this is the time of the year when I actually take notice. Over the next week there is must-watch action every day. The Western Conference offers some brilliant match-ups in round one, the standout being little brother Sacramento Kings taking on rivals the Golden State Warriors, who have enjoyed a lot more success in recent years while the Kings have been left lamenting a game seven Western Conference finals defeat to the Lakers for the last 21 years. Expect high-scoring games throughout that series. The west also features two fascinating series in Suns-Clippers and Lakers-Grizzlies. The Eastern Conference should be a bit more predictable for the first round at least. It’s the middle of April. The NBA finals don’t begin until June 2. Pace yourself basketball fans.



