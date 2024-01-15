Herer's a bit of wisdom from Eden Park on how to prepare you backyard pitch for a victorious backyard cricket season. Video / Carson Bluck

The mystery surrounding the missing baggy green worn by retiring Australian opening batsman David Warner has finally been unveiled, providing a surprising twist to what initially appeared to be a case of theft.

Warner, on the eve of his farewell Test at the SCG, created a buzz on social media seeking assistance in locating his baggy greens. He revealed that a backpack containing his cherished old cap, worn throughout the majority of his tumultuous career, and a newer one, had seemingly vanished during transit from Melbourne to Sydney ahead of the New Year’s Test.

The cricketing world was in suspense as Warner walked out for the Test wearing a replacement baggy green. However, just days later, the missing cap was miraculously found within the team hotel in Sydney, bringing relief to Warner and concluding the saga surrounding the iconic cap.

Cricket Australia has since confirmed the recovery of the bag to news.com.au, contradicting Warner’s initial claim that the backpack had been removed from his luggage. The bag, including the precious baggy green, had, been misplaced within the team’s room at the hotel.

As reported by The Age, the bag, part of a “half coffin” cricket bag, was situated in a different section of the room than Warner’s other bags, contributing to the confusion. The bag was labelled with “David Warner,” tucked underneath, making it invisible during the extensive search for the missing cap.

Pat Cummins, after Australia’s series sweep against Pakistan, deferred to Warner for the details, saying, “It’s probably not my story to tell.”

Warner, in the post-match press conference, suggested inquiries about the cap’s disappearance be directed towards the team’s security, adding a layer of intrigue to the unfolding drama.

Amid speculation that the incident might have been part of a team prank, Warner, with the baggy green securely on his head, playfully deflected questions: “You’ll have to ask Frank (Dimasi) or Stu Bailey (security staff). I literally got it handed to me, and there was nothing (said to me). That’s legitimate.”

Warner’s wife, Candice, refused to implicate anyone, stating on Sunrise, “It was an unbelievable week... That’s a question for, you know, security, management. At the end of the day, he got his Baggy Greens back. That’s the main thing.”

The baggy green saga added a captivating chapter to Warner’s eventful week, which also included a helicopter arrival at the SCG after a mad dash from his brother’s wedding to play for the Sydney Thunder.