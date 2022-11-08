Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

The Sauce with Liam Napier: The rugby legends helping the All Blacks on Northern tour

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
Sam Whitelock during an All Blacks training session. Photo / Photosport

Sam Whitelock during an All Blacks training session. Photo / Photosport

By Liam Napier in Edinburgh

Reinforcing standards on a weekly basis, tapping into pearls of wisdom from All Blacks legends and soaking in the historical significance of touring the Northern Hemisphere’s revered rugby venues are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport