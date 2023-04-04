Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Rugby: The reason behind Blues and All Blacks star Beauden Barrett’s slow decline

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Beauden Barrett appears to have lost his treasured ability to play on instinct. Photo / Photosport

Beauden Barrett appears to have lost his treasured ability to play on instinct. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Truly great players, the kind everyone still talks about decades later, almost always become victims of their own success.

It happened to Dan Carter in the last few years he played in New Zealand.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport