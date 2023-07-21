Ryan Fox tees off on the 13th hole during Day Two of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has carded a four-under 67 to make the cut and sit tied for 61st after two rounds at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

Fox hit just one bogey and five birdies - including on the brutal 18th which he had triple bogeyed in his first round. That birdie ended up being crucial in Fox jumping 79 places and making the cut with his final opportunity.

Fellow Kiwi Dan Hillier did not fair as well. He carded a two-over 73 to finish his tournament at nine-over and miss the cut set at three-over.

Hillier’s round was one to forget - scoring just two birdies and four bogeys but also making birdie on 18.

Elsewhere, Tommy Fleetwood battled for one last par for a 71. He’s still five shots behind leader Brian Harman, but he’s in the final group.

Fleetwood grew up about 40 minutes away in Southport. He has enjoyed massive support from the gallery and it figures to be one-sided in his favor at Royal Liverpool.

Sepp Straka is six shots behind after a 67. Straka is hopeful of a strong performance to boost his Ryder Cup chances for Europe. He was born in Austria and raised there until he moved to Georgia in the U.S. when he was a teenager.

The most clutch shot might have belonged to Scottie Scheffler. He got up-and-down from a bunker on the 18th for birdie to make the cut on the number.

- with AP







