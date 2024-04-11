Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

Chris Rattue ranks the top sporting events to watch over the next few days.

4) Super Rugby Aupiki final: Blues v Chiefs, Saturday 4.05pm – Sky/Sky Open

The stage is set for a nail biting final. The power-packed Chiefs are in patchy form...and lost to the Blues a fortnight ago.

3) Hurricanes v Chiefs, Saturday 7.05pm – Sky/Sky Open

Super Rugby’s last New Zealand derby for a month. Make the most of it.

2) Warriors v Manly, Saturday 5pm – Sky

The Sea Eagles, powered by Daly Cherry-Evans and the Trjobevic clan, crushed the mighty Panthers last week. The Warriors welcome back a clutch of key players who missed the impressive win over ailing Souths.

The Warriors are the hottest ticket in town. An epic battle is in store at Mt Smart where home-ground advantage is proving a big part of the Warriors’ rise from being a talented but erratic team to spectacular title contenders.

The Warriors celebrate one of Shaun Johnson's tries against the Rabbitohs. Photo / Photosport

1) The Masters, from Friday 1.15am – Sky

Sport doesn’t get any better than this famous golf tournament from Augusta. American Scottie Scheffler, the undisputed world number one, goes in as the favourite but with questions still be asked about his putting.

But he’s not the main story. Tiger Woods thinks he can win(doesn’t he always), and Rory McIlroy is still chasing his first Masters title, the one major title missing from his CV.