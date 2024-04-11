Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox is off to a hot start at the Masters, sitting atop the leaderboard early into the opening round at Augusta.

Fox, part as one of the early groups off after a weather delay, birdied his first three holes to move to three-under. He then took the sole lead with a stunning eagle at the par five eighth to move to five-under.

South African Erik van Rooyen currently sits a shot back at four-under.

Fox made his debut at Augusta last year, finishing tied for 27th. Over the first two rounds he is playing with 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia and American Chris Kirk.

The Masters got underway this morning after a two and a half hour weather delay when Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson hit the ceremonial first shots.

Most of the heavy rain expected at Augusta National missed the club, though high winds were still expected to make for a difficult day.

Those teeing off late, including Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson, were unlikely to finish before dark, which means they will have long days finishing tomorrow before playing their second rounds.

Jon Rahm is the defending champion after rallying on a marathon Sunday to overcome Brooks Koepka last year.