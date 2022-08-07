The Herald says: Ian Foster and the All Blacks - it's time for change

New Zealand's head coach Ian Foster, during the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and New Zealand at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela, South Africa. Photo / AP

EDITORIAL:

It's time for an end to Ian Foster's time as head coach of the All Blacks.

The Herald takes no pleasure in calling for him to go but Foster – a decent man who is out of his depth in a brutal business – must exit the role, whether he is paid out to leave (as he should be), or he voluntarily steps aside.

The results are damning. Five defeats from the past six matches is simply not good enough. But it's the manner of the defeats that really counts.

Foster's men are too easily put off their stride and too often cluttered and confused in the execution of their roles.

They play bad rugby.

It used to take a great Springbok team to beat the All Blacks. Not anymore. The world champions are strong and proficient. They play good footy, not great footy, and that's all it takes to beat Foster's All Blacks.

Even victory in the second test at Ellis Park this weekend would only paper over the cracks. All Black strategies have been steadily unpicked by opposition coaches since the 2017 Lions tour and on-field strengths unraveled.

In the modern All Black era, there have been no days darker than these.

Dejected All Black captain Sam Cane after losing the match to South Africa at Mbombela Stadium, South Africa. Photo / Christiaan Kotze

The side is on a clear downward trajectory with only a year to turn its descent around before World Cup ruin in France. The credibility of a 117-year legacy is at stake.

New Zealand Rugby put Foster into a job for which he seems entirely unsuited, and they must now find a way to manage his departure.

There might not be enough time for Scott Robertson to implement a Cup-winning plan before the start of the tournament in just 13 months, but the man they call Razor - with the help of Joe Schmidt and others - is a safer bet to refocus the team, sharpen the execution and restore some of the pride of the greatest rugby team in the world.

Rugby coaches know all about making tough selection calls. It's time that the toughest call of all is made on Foster.