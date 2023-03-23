Crusaders head coach and All Blacks coach-elect Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Newstalk ZB lead rugby commentator Elliott Smith analyses the latest from the world of rugby.

An observation...

One thing glossed over in the wake of Scott Robertson’s appointment as All Blacks coach is the length of the contract he’s been handed.

What would be interesting to hear is if that length is something Robertson pushed for, or whether that was the NZR template they offered across the table.

Each coach since Graham Henry took over has had to go through the ‘mid-term election’ equivalent of having their deal extended. In some cases that decision has been straight-forward, like Steve Hansen in 2013, other times like with Ian Foster in 2021 — before the squad embarked on their long road trip having not played the defending world champions — it has raised eyebrows.

While there will likely be performance clauses in Robertson’s contract, the unprecedented four-year deal marks a sea change — one of many that has been taken in the appointment process.

A suggestion...

I’m sure there are a multitude of reasons — including club rugby being on the horizon — why it’s being played down, but the window for Aupiki feels a tad too early in the calendar. Even post the Rugby World Cup hype, it’s been hard for the tournament to get cut-through amongst the All Blacks coaching process, Super Rugby, the start of the NRL and the test cricket summer continuing, despite some highly entertaining games and a noticeable lift in quality year-on-year.

Perhaps a shift to post-Easter would help bring more eyeballs as the season crossover period of sport fades.

A prediction...

The Blues will battle to get a crowd to Eden Park this Sunday.

No, as far as I’ve checked the train system is actually working for once this weekend.

But the Warriors head to Mount Smart for their first home game of the season against the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon at the same time as the Blues host the Western Force.

The Blues are likely to be down on star power with a host of All Blacks requiring a rest, and are facing an Aussie team that never gets bums on seats, while the Warriors are in good touch — for now anyway — to start their season.

An explanation...

The Super Rugby draw was released about three months prior to the NRL’s, but the NRL will have no qualms or cares about when their games are scheduled in the market, given they operate out of the ultra-competitive Sydney.

But it will take bites out of both crowd pies and the Blues are likely to be the loser on this occasion (if the Blues were playing the Crusaders and the Warriors the Wests Tigers the situation might be reversed).

As far as I can tell, this is the only time they’re due to be playing across town at the same time this year. But what should be a handy sell for the Blues – a day game just before daylight saving kicks in the following weekend – is going to be a hard sell to punters who love both codes.

A question...

Has anyone tried to explain to a casual fan how the Blues got reduced to 13 men the other night? The fact World Rugby needs a 30-square chart to explain how the rule works should have rung alarm bells.