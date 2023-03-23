Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

The glossed-over detail in Scott Robertson’s All Blacks appointment - Tight Five with Elliott Smith

By Elliott Smith
3 mins to read
Crusaders head coach and All Blacks coach-elect Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders head coach and All Blacks coach-elect Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Newstalk ZB lead rugby commentator Elliott Smith analyses the latest from the world of rugby.

An observation...

One thing glossed over in the wake of Scott Robertson’s appointment as All Blacks coach is the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport