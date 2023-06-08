Grace Nweke and Ameliaranne Ekenasio during game two of the Constellation Cup netball series. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

One glaring issue has the potential to make or break the Silver Ferns’ dreams of defending their World Cup title.

At 193cm tall, Grace Nweke is a scoring machine. The Northern Mystics goal shoot finished the season topping the charts with 825 goals at 92.3 per cent, 156 goals ahead of second placed Maia Wilson.

But Nweke’s utter dominance under the hoop is in fact a double-edged sword.

It might seem strange that the 15-strong New Zealand squad heading to South Africa contains no midcourters from the country’s best domestic team. Peta Toeava’s exclusion has caused an uproar among fans. The wing attack’s connection with Nweke is seemingly unrivaled in the ANZ Premiership.

However, recent Mystics teams have been found guilty of being one-dimensional because lobbing the pass into Nweke is always the easiest — and most effective — option.

That won’t be as achievable in the World Cup against Australia, who make up for any lack of height with bullish physicality.

Diamonds defender Courtney Bruce put a hit on Nweke during January’s Quad Series, making contact with the Kiwi’s head and sending her tumbling to the ground. On the sport’s biggest stage, that physicality will be ramped up a notch in an effort to rattle the youngster.

Courtney Bruce of Australia (left) fights for the ball with Grace Nweke of New Zealand during the Constellation Cup netball match. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Nweke’s dominance is such that every top nation in the world will be plotting how to get under her skin. The 21-year-old will have to cope with enormous pressure from some of the most ruthless defenders in the game.

Last year’s Mystics side crumbled after the goal shoot went down with an ankle injury, their game plan unable to adapt to a moving shooting circle.

This exposed Toeava and centre Tayla Earle, who struggled to deliver the ball at chest height. It was an issue coach Tia Winikerei vowed to solve this year. But with Nweke going through the season unharmed, there’s been no chance for Toeava or Earle to show they can consistently feed a moving circle.

If Nweke is nullified, Dame Noeline Taurua may well have to change tactics. This will probably see Ameliaranne Ekenasio — who as captain will presumably start at goal attack — move into goal shoot, likely to be joined by Wilson.

At just 186cm and 187.5cm respectively, mobility in the circle suddenly becomes far more important, as does the ability of the midcourt to find space and make quick-fire judgements.

Cue the experience of Gina Crampton. While the Stars wing attack might not be as fast as Toeava, she’s a far louder voice with experience in high pressure situations.

The three pre-tournament camps will be pivotal in developing this multi-dimensional attack. If the Silver Ferns can’t figure out a way to effectively adjust strategy mid-game, they run the risk of getting derailed when it matters most.