Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

The glaring issue for Silver Ferns’ World Cup hopes - Nathan Limm

Nathan Limm
By
3 mins to read
Grace Nweke and Ameliaranne Ekenasio during game two of the Constellation Cup netball series. Photo / Photosport

Grace Nweke and Ameliaranne Ekenasio during game two of the Constellation Cup netball series. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

One glaring issue has the potential to make or break the Silver Ferns’ dreams of defending their World Cup title.

At 193cm tall, Grace Nweke is a scoring machine. The Northern Mystics goal shoot

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport