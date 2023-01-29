New Zealand will co-host the FIFA Women's World Cup this year. (Masanori Udagawa / Photosport)

The country is set for a blockbuster year of sports action.

The calendar is jam-packed with world cup events, spanning cricket, netball, football and rugby, all still to come in 2023.

All this action comes off the back of a successful 2022, which saw the Black Ferns win the Rugby World Cup, and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous take home our first-ever Winter Olympics gold medals.

The wait is now on to see if any sporting heroes will follow in these footsteps to bring the country more sporting glory in 2023.

Joining The Front Page podcast, Newstalk ZB sports reporter Andrew Alderson says the Fifa Women’s World Cup will undoubtedly be the biggest local event of the year. New Zealand may not have great odds of winning this event, but it still presents a massive opportunity for the country to show it’s capable of hosting events of this stature.

“This provides a window on the world for New Zealand,” says Alderson.

“There are intangibles in terms of how much you get in terms of a return on investment, but just to be able to showcase the country is so important.”

The focus on women’s sports will be enormous in 2023, given the netball world cup happening in South Africa this year. The Silver Ferns enter that tournament as reigning champions, but they’re in a slightly different position than they were at the last tournament.

That said, Alderson refuses to write them off as potential winners.

“If you looked at them maybe a year ago, I would have said unlikely,” says Alderson.

“But I’ve got a lot of faith in Dame Noeline Taurua. She brings a lot of mana and charisma to that role, and she’s got a number of senior players, like Jane Watson, Karin Burger and Gina Crampton back in the fold. They know how to win … I wouldn’t put anything past New Zealand being able to defend that [title].”

Aotearoa’s other big opportunity this year lies in the ODI Men’s World Cup, set to take place in India this year.

New Zealand has made it to the finals of the last two events, losing the last edition to England in heartbreaking fashion.

Alderson says the perennial over-achievers in cricket have the potential to pull off something special again. “They’ve got experience personnel, especially guys who have played a lot in the IPL. New Zealand has also been developing reasonable spin combinations for that environment [in India].”

New Zealand also has a strong track record in the sub-continent, having reached the semi-finals in the last world cup hosted there and repeating that feat during the T20 Men’s World Cup.

“The team ethos of this group is not to be underestimated. When they get together in a group situation, they are able to adapt better than any other size. They are better than the sum of their parts.

Beyond this, we’ll also have the Men’s Rugby World Cup nearer the end of the year – which has added intrigue this year, given it’s taking place in the backyard of New Zealand’s bogey team, France.

