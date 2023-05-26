The Warriors have already equalled their total number of wins from the 2022 season. Photo / Photosport

A change is going to happen in the NRL soon; Andrew Webster can feel it.

Heading into round 13 this weekend, there are just four points separating first from 11th in the standings, and eight points between first and last in what has been a competitive season.

But, as Robert Frost wrote, nothing gold can stay. While he expected it would happen earlier in the year, Warriors coach Webster maintains the contenders will soon run at the front of the pack and separate themselves, and he wants his side to be running with them.

“I still believe it’s going to work itself out, but I keep saying that every week and it hasn’t,” Webster said.

“I feel like teams are going to kick away and you’re going find out the real quality, but we’re at Origin time now; there’s a new period and I’m not sure that’s going to quite happen at the moment, but after Origin, I reckon they’ll sort out the best teams from the ones who are struggling.

“It’s great for the game that everyone’s so even and, if you’re a fan, you feel like you’re only one win out of the eight or you’re very close, but also if you’re in the top four, you’re only one win from missing the eight, that’s how close it is.”

The Warriors have been one of several surprise packages in 2023, with their 6-5 record good enough for seventh in the standings heading into Saturday’s match against the Brisbane Broncos in Napier.

They have already equalled their wins from 2022, and have emerged as a resilient, physical outfit, grinding out wins or staying in games, unlike other recent incarnations of the team.

There are a number of reasons why the team are playing better in 2023 – a sense of normality in being based at home again a big positive – but Webster highlighted the impact he believed his forward pack has been having this season.

“Our forward pack is as good as anyone. Our best wins have been when our forward pack has gone after the opposition; when we’ve kicked in the corners, they’ve had line speed and they’ve really intimidated the opposition. I feel like we’ve come over the top of teams when we’ve done that.”

Heading into the second half of the season, the Warriors are well set up to begin their charge toward their first postseason appearance since 2018, and are yet to have a full squad available for selection.

This week, they welcome Luke Metcalf in to start at five-eighth for his Warriors debut. Metcalf impressed in a trial against Wests Tigers after joining from the Cronulla Sharks last year, but a hamstring injury led to a long layoff for the young half.

They have been without prop Mitch Barnett since round three, but expect to have him available next weekend, while Wayde Egan, who has been in and out of the squad throughout the year with various ailments, should be available the following week.

Jazz Tevaga and Te Maire Martin are due back following the second bye in three weeks.

“I get excited about the next person who gets an opportunity. I feel like that’s probably a better mindset than doom and gloom and who’s not available,” said Webster.

“We’re going to be more excited in who is, and we’ve had that next man mindset – whoever plays in the jersey can do the job.”