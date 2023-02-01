The BYC podcast: To pick or not to pick Kyle Jamieson?

Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand Blackcaps celebrates taking the wicket of Ben Stokes. Photosport

In this episode of the BYC, the guys go over the recent India T20 series, debate Ricky Ponting’s theory on Test cricket, the health of Kyle Jamieson, discuss the game-changing financial investment into Women’s cricket and go around the grounds with the latest in the Super Smash.

Plus, ‘New Or Ruse’, ‘Cricket Violence Corner’ & ‘Toppa Correspondence Of The Week’.





