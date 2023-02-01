The BYC podcast: To pick or not to pick Kyle Jamieson?

In this episode of the BYC, the guys go over the recent India T20 series, debate Ricky Ponting’s theory on Test cricket, the health of Kyle Jamieson, discuss the game-changing financial investment into Women’s cricket and go around the grounds with the latest in the Super Smash.
Plus, ‘New Or Ruse’, ‘Cricket Violence Corner’ & ‘Toppa Correspondence Of The Week’.
The BYC, is New Zealand’s most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer. Join us for such cutting-edge debates as “What’s sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?