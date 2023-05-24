The Big League Podcast: UFC star on coaching the Warriors

Kai Kara-France has been coaching the Warriors.

Number three ranked UFC flyweight contender and Warriors wrestling coach Kai Kara-France joins Nathan Limm to explain how he’s helping the team build a fortified mindset under pressure and be more effective in contact.

Kara-France also reveals who are the team’s best wrestlers and who’s bringing out WWE moves on the mats.

D’Arcy Waldegrave joins to explain whether the return of Chanel Harris-Tavita is a good signing and how Luke Metcalf can transform the Warriors’ attack against the Broncos.

Nathan argues why brawls should be encouraged in State of Origin and D’Arcy calls Nathan out for a fight of their own.