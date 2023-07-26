The Big League podcast: There’s no place like home

Mt Smart faithful cheer on the Warriors. Photosport

Newstalk ZB’s Nick Bewley is off the interchange alongside Michael Burgess to unpack the Warriors thrilling win over Canberra at a rocking Mount Smart Stadium.

The pair give some love to the unsung heroes in the middle while Burge beats the drums (again) for draws to be introduced at the expense of golden point.

With the lads on a bye round this weekend Nick chats to the Warriors GM of Marketing and Business Development Glenn Harris on how the club’s reconnected with its fanbase, the role of social media and their latest addition to the gameday experience.



