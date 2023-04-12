The Big League Podcast: Sir Graham Lowe on how to fix the Warriors’ starts

Wayde Egan suffered a concussion in the most recent defeat to the Knights. Photo / Photosport

Former Kiwis coach and New Zealand rugby league legend Sir Graham Lowe joins Nathan Limm to lay down the law on how the Warriors can fix their starts and opens up on his long-term battle with head trauma given Wayde Egan’s latest concussion.

Senior New Zealand Herald writer Michael Burgess returns with some in-depth analysis of the Warriors’ injury troubles.

Nathan gets exposed for being a Rabbitohs fan-boy and reflects on some very bad predictions from last week.

