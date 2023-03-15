The Big League Podcast: Should we expect the Warriors to make the top eight?

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad celebrates his try in the Warriors' round one win. Photo / Photosport

In episode two, Nathan Limm and Michael Burgess clash over whether we should expect the Warriors to make the top eight.

Analyse the 20-12 loss to the Roosters and question the selection of youngster Taine Tuaupiki at fullback for Saturday’s NRL fixture with the Cowboys.

They also examine the upcoming bumper Sydney derby, the odds of the Dolphins going three from three and make some quickfire round three predictions.

