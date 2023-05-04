The Big League Podcast: Should the Warriors leave Mt Smart?

Dejected Warriors player Tom Ale after his side's loss to the Roosters. Photo / Photosport

Dejected Warriors player Tom Ale after his side's loss to the Roosters. Photo / Photosport

Nathan Limm argues why the Warriors should align themselves with a new Auckland stadium and become the city’s priority club over the Blues, with comment from chief executive Cameron George on whether the club would consider a move.

Michael Burgess has injury updates on several key players and analyses whether the Warriors can beat the Panthers.

The duo discusses whether Magic Round is a productive concept and Nathan throws both of them under the bus about their horrendous take on the Wests Tigers.

Each Wednesday join rugby league nut and Newstalk ZB sports journalist Nathan Limm and NZ Herald lead league writer Michael Burgess as they jump aboard the Warriors bandwagon, looking at how the Warriors are tracking in the NRL.

This new weekly podcast talks to the big names from the Warriors, discusses their performances plus the big issues hitting the headlines.

A podcast for the league purist – Nathan and Michael discuss, debate and pontificate about this being the Warriors year.

The Big League Podcast, powered by Newstalk ZB.