The Big League podcast: RTS secret meetings revealed

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is back with the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Nathan Limm gets heated about several controversial refereeing decisions in the Warriors’ 30-22 loss to the Storm in Melbourne and has a go at Fox Sports’ biased commentary.

Michael Burgess explains why he’s sick of the Anzac games and dissects where it went wrong for the Kiwi club.

Burge also reveals the secret meetings which took place in the months leading up to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s signing with the Warriors.

There are plenty of updates on injuries to Tohu Harris, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Jazz Tevaga.

