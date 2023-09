Former Warrior Lewis Brown joined The Big League Podcast. Photo / Getty Images

The man who scored the winning try the last time the Warriors played in a preliminary final, Lewis Brown, joins Nathan Limm to reflect on 2011 and why he’s confident the Warriors can make the Grand Final. Michael Burgess is back to describe the unbelievable occasion against the Knights at Mt Smart and give updates on key injuries.

The duo dissect exactly how the Warriors can beat the Broncos in Brisbane.