The Big League Podcast: Is the Warriors hype overkill?

The Warriors celebrate Dylan Walker's try. Photo / photosport.nz

Nathan Limm calls out Michael Burgess for his overly positive coverage of the Warriors after another win over the Cowboys.

Nathan and Burge clash over whether the next five games define the Warriors’ season and what fans’ expectations of results should be.

Plenty of discussion about Dylan Walker’s shift into the halves and an explanation from coach Andrew Webster about why Ronald Volkman has missed out on replacing Te Maire Martin.

Nathan and Burge question the logic of naming a team over a week out from the game and why New Zealand never gets to host an ANZAC Day NRL match.

