Manchester City clash with rivals Arsenal. Photo / AP

Chris Rattue ranks the top sporting events to watch over the next few days.

4) Caitlin Clark, Monday 8am - Sky

Basketball’s March Madness has been all about the women, led by shooting ace Caitlin Clark’s exploits for the University of Iowa.

Madness month refers to America’s college basketball finals, a hotbed of talent that has long gripped that nation, and now excites other nations.

Clark is such big news that the women’s NBA and a 3-on-3 league founded by rapper Ice Cube are reported to be battling for her services.

The Guardian described the 22-year-old Clark as “the supernova driving women’s basketball to new heights” and a “basketball savant”.

She is the best-known college player, of any gender, full stop and her presence draws massive TV audiences.

Clark mixes scoring ability from anywhere with passing flair. Pundits believe she will be front and centre of a booming women’s game.

With a bit of luck, Clark will go up against her star rival Angel Reese from LSU in a quarter-final (Elite Eight round) on Monday morning.

It’s a personal and team rivalry with great history – LSU beat Iowa in last year’s title decider.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark. Photo / AP

3) Crusaders v Chiefs, Friday 7.05pm - Sky

The rising power versus the fallen Super Rugby champions…and, light relief in case you are being weighed down by New Zealand Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy’s battle with those pesky provincial unions. The Crusaders are a metaphor for New Zealand rugby, a once mighty sport in strife.

2) Warriors v Newcastle, Sunday 6.05pm - Sky

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returns to fullback, the position in which he made his considerable name…and that’s not the only good memory triggered by this match.

The Warriors hit a high note against the Knights at Mt Smart last season when they powered to a brilliant NRL playoff victory.

Unfortunately, the Warriors of 2024 have struggled to maintain their highest 2023 standards.

The Knights have lost suspended New Zealand prop Leo Thompson, while the Warriors welcome back raw-boned powerhouse Marata Niukore.

Oft-injured dummy half Wayde Egan has also been named to play by Andrew Webster, and maybe he will get on the field this time.

1) Manchester City v Arsenal, Monday 4.30am - Sky

A game with drama written all over it, the final meeting between two of the English Premier League title contenders.

And the corresponding fixture last year was a turning point, when Manchester City crushed the pacesetting Gunners.

Manchester City may have fared worst during this month’s international window particularly with the injury to England defender John Stones, who has an amazing licence to advance in Pep Guardiola’s system.

Liverpool, the other title contender, have a tricky home game against a Brighton club with a very good recent record against Jurgen Klopp’s team (Monday 2am - Sky).

Crazy fact: Arsenal lost 12 consecutive games against Manchester City before their win in October.











