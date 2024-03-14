England's Alex Mitchell is tackled by France's Romain Taofifénua, 2023. Photo / AP

Chris Rattue ranks the top sporting events to watch over the next few days.

6) Wellington Phoenix v Sydney FC, Saturday 5.30pm - SKY

Eden Park is the venue, but this game isn’t the real Auckland battle for the pacesetting Phoenix.

The Wellington club has complained it isn’t getting enough love in this part of the world.

And the new Auckland-based A-league club rubbed salt in those wounds by holding a PR shindig in Auckland this week.

Game on, and football fans will hope the looming New Zealand rivalry has legs when the new team take to the field for the 2024/25 season.

The Wellington Phoenix celebrate Ben Old's goal against Adelaide United. Photo / Photosport

5) National Athletics championships, from Friday 11.25am - NZ Herald/YouTube

Homespun, grassroots and world-class in places... the Tom Walsh v Jacko Gill shot put showdown will be a highlight on Saturday afternoon.

A rare chance to celebrate Zoe Hobbs, Tiaan Whelpton, Portia Bing, the Olivier brothers and co.

4) Golf’s Players Championship, from Saturday 12.30am (round two) - SKY

Ryan Fox takes on the world, and the famous 17th ‘Island Green’, at the TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

3) Crusaders v Hurricanes, Friday 7.05pm, - SKY

The Crusaders had three No 10s in 30 years... now they’re on to their third in a month.

Riley Hohepa - this is your chance. The ailing champions have turned to the 29-year-old Hohepa, a Patumahoe product who was a Hurricanes bit-part last year.

First five-eighths has gone from being a strength to a weakness for the champs.

The Hurricanes will smell blood. The Crusaders will hope their first home game of the year turns their season around.

But they are staring at four straight defeats, particularly with mighty lock and captain Scott Barrett sidelined. Undoubtedly the game of the round.

Free-to-air Sky Open will show the Chiefs home match against the Fijian Drua on Saturday (live-start 7.30pm), along with Moana Pasifika’s game in Perth (live start 12am, Saturday morning).

2) Warriors v Storm, Saturday 9.35pm - SKY

Fresh from their season-opening home-ground flop against the Sharks, things get even tougher for the Warriors in Melbourne.

The pre-season optimism around the Warriors’ chances took a hit in round one - and they’ve got a few injury problems.

I’m picking a troubling defeat for Andrew Webster’s team.

This match goes head-to-head with the Super Rugby Pacific game between the Blues and Waratahs and, for my money, league will be the easy winner.

Stat of the Week: the Storm are chasing their 15th consecutive win over the Warriors.

Addin Fonua-Blake celebrates scoring against the Cronulla Sharks. Photo / Photosport

1) Six Nations: France v England, Sunday 9am - SKY

Another magnificent blast of European rugby comes to an end.

There’s almost no such thing as a bad Six Nations clash but some are way more tantalising than others.

France’s enormous pack are out to squash a buoyant England team and will probably do so.

Six Nations aficionados can get up earlier to watch Warren Gatland’s winless Wales try to avoid the wooden spoon against Italy and Ireland will almost certainly wrap up the title against Scotland.

But if Ireland fall short, England could have everything to play for in Lyon, making for a particularly gripping final game.

Sport doesn’t get better than these history-laden battles played before wondrous crowds.