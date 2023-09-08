Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

The best Rugby World Cups of all time (ranked)

Phil Gifford
By
17 mins to read
Throughout the Rugby World Cup 2023, Beauden Parrot will predict the outcome of the games.

The Rugby World Cup in France will be the 10th since the first Cup match kicked off at Eden Park on May 22, 1987.

Phil Gifford, the only New Zealand journalist to have reported at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

4) 2011 - NZ

Latest from Sport