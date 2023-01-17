Voyager 2022 media awards
The Benchwarmers podcast: How LeBron James welcomed in the new year

LeBron James. Photo / AP

Chris Key and Joel Harrison join Ben Boyce for another episode of Benchwarmers!

In this episode, the guys give a mid-year report on the NBA, Ben lets us all know how he cried watching Lebron James and Ja Morant being a highlight reel.

Plus, ‘Fantasy Chat’ & ‘Alley Ooopppsss’.

If you’re after NBA yarns as hard-hitting as Draymond Green’s punches during training, The Alternative Commentary Collective’s Benchwarmer podcast is your go-to underqualified and not-so-credible source for NBA, fantasy and the local basketball scene. Join Ben Boyce, Joel Harrison and a rotating cast of so-called basketball “experts” for your weekly wrap of all things basketball, on and off the court. New episodes out every Tuesday during the NBA season.

