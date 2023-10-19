All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan and hooker Dane Coles are not keen to repeat history of being knocked out in the 2019 semifinals as they look to take on Argentina this Saturday. Video / NZ Herald

The inspiration for England getting over the line in their Euro qualification campaign came from an unlikely source last weekend, with Gareth Southgate’s squad gripped by watching the All Blacks defending with their lives at the Rugby World Cup.

Southgate himself has drawn from New Zealand during his seven years as manager, using their ritual of having a former player present debutants with their jersey in the dressing room. He has previously worked with Owen Eastwood, who was an advisor to the Kiwis, and there is a similar “no d---heads” regime.

When the All Blacks managed to defend their lead against Ireland on Saturday, Southgate’s players were watching on screens at Tottenham’s training ground where they were based. A day later, there was the thrilling South Africa win over France.

Those ruthless performances were absorbed by players who battled back to win against Italy on Tuesday and book their place at the Euros in Germany next year, where Southgate’s squad will look to take the next step and win the trophy they came so close to winning two years ago.

“I’m not really the biggest of rugby fans but the games that I watched the other night have been gripping,” said Declan Rice. “I think you see towards the end, Ireland had like 35 attacks in the last wave and New Zealand were on the line. We can take lessons from that, even though it’s a different sport. We can take lessons from the fact that it’s about leaving everything out there.

Declan Rice (left) is just one player who thinks England can learn a lot from successful sides in other sports.

“Those top teams like South Africa, Ireland went out but they are number one team in the world, New Zealand. That mindset of getting over the line. That is what we’re now starting to achieve. We have all the talent but it is about that mindset and the drive to be the best and to win.

“If you want to win, you’ve got to do everything mentally and physically. All the subs that came onto the pitch, they all knew their roles. There was a lot of inspiration to take, especially from our England side as well, who were written off a lot and they are showing a lot of fight and character, as well. There’s lessons to be learned in other sports, for sure.”

With the “no d---heads” policy, Southgate has often spoken of having the right characters in his squad. James Maddison was praised for going to the World Cup and refusing to let his own injury frustration impact the group. Aaron Ramsdale has been similarly singled out as a player who puts the team before self.

Rice even used to clean the dressing room at West Ham, although the inspiration for that was from Mark Noble. He says England left theirs spotless after the win over Italy.

“You maybe get one or two but we’ve not got one,” said Rice. “The lads here … I’ve just played against City on the weekend and I probably spent most of my time this trip with the City boys.

“He [Southgate] speaks about the All Blacks. We’ve had some people in before to do some talks. Not only the All Blacks. England as well, South Africa. How to get over the line. How to do things differently and how to have that mindset of ‘We ain’t getting beaten. No matter what.’ Like I said, there’s lessons to be taken from other sports and we are trying to do that here with England.”

After reaching the final of the Euros last time around, the aim for England, now they’ve qualified, is to bring the trophy home.

“We have to be level-headed about it but there is one objective and that is to win on foreign soil. We have enough winners in the group and the mentality is amazing but it is down to us. We can talk about it as much as we can but we know as players it is now time to step up,” he said.

“There is no need for fear. We went to Naples and won in Italy for the first time in ages. We beat Italy at Wembley after they beat us at the last Euros. Big performances.

“Even though we went out in the World Cup, it was like we took another step in terms of the way we played against France. We lost in the final of the Euros. I think the main thing is that we are all getting a bit older, we are all getting a bit more mature. The group is performing amazing.

“By the time the Euros come, hopefully we’re all in a good moment. Everyone is so happy. We just said then, we don’t really want to go home. We love coming here. Next camp is in three weeks, we are all buzzing to get here again. Next summer we know it’s a chance to do something no English team has ever done. It’s a big aim and a big desire for us.”