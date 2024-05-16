Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Terry Serepisos on losing the Wellington Phoenix, their success in 2024, Auckland FC and David Beckham

Bonnie Jansen
By
8 mins to read
Terry Serepisos salutes the crowd during an A-League home match between Wellington and the Newcastle Jets in October 2011. Photo / Getty Images

Terry Serepisos salutes the crowd during an A-League home match between Wellington and the Newcastle Jets in October 2011. Photo / Getty Images

The Wellington Phoenix’s original owner Terry Serepisos will return to the Cake Tin for the first time in a decade this weekend, rallying behind the men’s side as they brace for their most

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport