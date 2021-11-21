Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter: Dad scorches son in ultimate boxing betrayal

Shawn Porter looks towards his dad and is upset at the stoppage. Photo / Main Event

Shawn Porter looks towards his dad and is upset at the stoppage. Photo / Main Event

Terence Crawford has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time with a dramatic victory over a brave Shawn Porter.

But the historic victory has been overshadowed by the bizarre actions of Porter's out-of-control father.

The fight ended in spectacular fashion just moments after it appeared Porter was a very real chance of one of the biggest upsets in recent memory in the blockbuster fight at Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon (NZT).

The judges' cards were very close as the fight entered the 10th round before Crawford exploded with punches that dropped his opponent twice in the space of 90 seconds.

It means Crawford has defended his WBO welterweight belt for a staggering fifth time and has silenced his critics for good with the biggest win of his career.

The 34-year-old Crawford won the fight when Porter's dad and trainer tossed in the towel before their fighter had a chance to recover from his second knockdown.

Porter had a stunned expression on his face as it dawned on him that his team had stopped the contest without even consulting with him.

Crawford seized his moment like all the great champions do when he landed a powerful uppercut that put Porter on his backside.

The punch that ended the fight. Photo / Main Event

One minute later Crawford had set up a brilliant right-hand hook after a double step-back. The hook crunched across Porter's cheek and sent him crashing onto the floor.

While Porter got back to his feet relatively quickly, his dad Kenny Porter had already thrown in the towel before his fighter even had a chance to show he was still in the fight.

Shawn Porter said after the fight he was still able to continue.

"I didn't expect that," he said when interviewed inside the ring about his dad's stoppage.

His dad's betrayal went to another level when the microphone was put in front of him.

Kenny Porter scorched his own son's preparation for the fight and threw him under the bus in front of a global television audience.

He said poor conditioning was the reason he stopped the fight.

"Honestly, his preparation," Kenny said of why he stopped the fight.

"He didn't prepare like I wanted him to prepare. That just makes me say I don't want him in that situation.

"Shawn was hurt and moving forward, this guy is a sharp fighter and my kid is at a deficit and couldn't defend himself. I had to protect him."

He said it was like his son was "fighting blindfolded" as a result of his poor preparation, suggesting his advice had not been listened to.

He also said it was an "easy" decision to make.

The crowd briefly booed at the moment Kenny Porter slammed his son, while Shawn continued to stand shoulder to shoulder with his father as the verbal barbs continued to fly.

Shawn Porter smiles through the moment his dad criticises him. Photo / Kayo

Boxing commentators could not believe Kenny Porter's behaviour.

Shawn Porter, however, was nothing but absolute class as he paid respect to Crawford, describing the 34-year-old as the best he has ever come against.

The judges' scorecards showed how Porter was still very much in the fight as the contest headed into the championship rounds. Two judges awarded him four rounds across the first nine rounds of the fight.

The contest was officially stopped at 1:21 into the 10th round.

In another bombshell development that followed the fight, Porter, 34, told reporters in the dressing room he has decided to retire.