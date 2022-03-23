Ash Barty announces shock retirement from tennis at 25. Video / @ashbarty via Instagram

Ash Barty has announced her shock retirement from professional tennis at just 25.

The Aussie champion announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, as she uploaded a video of her chatting to former doubles partner and good friend Casey Dellacqua.

"Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis," Barty wrote in the caption. "I wasn't sure how to share this news with you so I asked my good friend @caseydellacqua to help me.

"I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I'll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together.

"More to come tomorrow at my press conference."

Barty's decision to walk away from tennis for a second time has stunned the world. She leaves less than two months after winning the Australian Open — her third grand slam crown after claiming titles at the French Open (2019) and Wimbledon (2022).

Earlier this month the three-time major winner announced she was pulling out of big WTA tournaments in the United States and planned to take some time away from the tour. But nobody was expecting her break to be permanent.

In February, Barty said she was going to play at Indian Wells — often described as tennis' "fifth major" — but then backflipped weeks later by announcing she in fact wouldn't be heading to the Californian desert.

Barty also revealed earlier in March she was not going to compete at a WTA Tour event in Miami — another WTA 1000-ranked tournament.

In a statement released by the WTA Tour at the time, Barty said she pulled out because her body was not up to it.

"Unfortunately my body has not recovered the way I'd hoped after the Australian Open and I have not been able to adequately prepare for Indian Wells and Miami," Barty said.

"I don't believe I am at the level necessary to win these events and as a result I have decided to withdraw from both tournaments.

"I love these events and am sad not to be there competing but getting my body right must be my focus."

Barty would have been seeking a third straight title in Miami later in March and said she hoped to be back on court representing Australia in the Billie Jean King Cup in April.