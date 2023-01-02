Venus Williams during her first-round match at the ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

Venus Williams has defied the odds once again, with a 7-6 (4), 6-2 first round win over American qualifier Katie Volynets on Monday.

Facing a opponent half her age, Williams was too strong across the late night contest at the ASB Classic, which lasted for almost two hours.

It was a remarkable effort from the 42-year-old, who hadn’t played since an opening round defeat at the US Open last September.

Many had predicted that match would be her last, but Williams, who made her professional debut in 1994, just keeps on going.

No one knows for how much longer, but if she is enjoying it, then why not?

She showed touches of brilliance on Monday, with some sizzling shots from the baseline, particularly off the backhand side.

World No 113 Volynets, who wasn’t born when Williams took her first grand slam title at the 1997 US Open, was competitive in the first set, then thoroughly outclassed.

The opening set quickly settled into a pattern. Williams was aiming to keep the points short – constantly going for her shots – while Volynets tried to retrieve as much as possible and extend the rallies.

Games went with serve until the ninth, when Williams was broken. But she quickly rebounded – showing all her experience with some cracking winners – to break back.

Williams showed her class in the tiebreak. After a niggly 30-minute rain delay with the score at 1-2, Williams was imperious. She managed some sumptuous shots – with a vintage backhand down the line particularly impressive – and clinched her second set point.

The seven-time grand slam champion then went to another level. She broke early in the second set and never looked back, with a crucial break in the third game, after Volynets had defended five break points.

Williams, whose ranking has blown out to 1003 after barely taking the court in the last three seasons, was broken at 5-1 but it was never going to be enough and she converted her first match point to win the contest after one hour and 55 minutes.