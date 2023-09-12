Erin Routliffe (left), and Gabriela Dabrowski celebrate after winning the Women's Doubles title at the US Open. Photo / Getty Images

Freshly-crowned US Open doubles champion Erin Routliffe has confirmed her return to the 2024 ASB Classic and will continue waving the New Zealand flag.

Routliffe made New Zealand tennis history with her victory at Flushing Meadows, becoming the first Kiwi in 44 years to win a grand slam title alongside Canadian teammate Gaby Dabrowski on Monday.

The New Zealand-born Canadian told Coast Breakfast her win at the US Open came as a surprise, after a disappointing year.

“Every time we won a match, I was just like, what is going on?”

Routliffe was born in New Zealand after her parents met a group of Kiwis as they were sailing around the world. In true New Zealander-abroad fashion, the group convinced them to have their baby in Aotearoa. Her parents inevitably fell in love with New Zealand, settling down to jobs and a house before returning to Canada when Routliffe was 4.

Having dual citizenship, she has flown the New Zealand flag since 2017, saying the belief shown by the New Zealand Tennis Federation in her eventually made her decision easier.

“I guess it was an option. So I talked to the people at the Tennis Federation and we just really clicked. I flew to play ASB, they gave me a wildcard even when I was still playing under the Canadian flag. I really felt that they believed in me, so I thought, yeah, that’s what I’m going to do. I’m really glad I made that decision.”

The WTA No 20 ranked doubles player says she has an ultimate goal - to represent New Zealand at the Olympics.

Following her remarkable US Open victory, Routliffe said a celebratory shopping trip to New York with a friend was necessary, and although she is not big on spending her money, she purchased herself a very deserving bracelet.

Routliffe has played in the ASB Classic for the past six years, and said she will “‘for sure” be there in 2024.







