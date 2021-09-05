Tennis: Top seed Ash Barty stunned at US Open

Shelby Rogers, of the United States, reacts after defeating Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships. Photo / AP

Women's No. 1 Ash Barty is out of the U.S. Open.

Shelby Rogers took the first set and rallied from three points down in the third to upset Barty 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 (5) at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the fourth round.

Rogers had been 0-6 lifetime against top-seeded players.

Rogers, the last American left in the women's draw, was fantastic in the third, hitting backhand winners and using a 103 mph serve to fight her way back against the reigning Wimbledon champion.

Barty had not dropped a set in the tournament but was sloppy from the start. She made 17 unforced errors in the first set and then three more when she held a 5-2 lead in the third that let Rogers back in.

As they are for most Americans, the Ashe crowd roared for Rogers on every winner, and she waved her arms and exhorted the fans to get louder. The 28-year-old Rogers broke Barty twice in the third when Barty served for the match.

Rogers beat Barty for the first time in six career meetings, five of them this year.

- AP