Leylah Fernandez leaves the court after losing her match against Ysaline Bonaventure. Photo / Photosport

Third seed Leylah Fernandez is out of the ASB Classic.

The popular Canadian, who memorably reached the 2021 US Open final, was overwhelmed by Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure, losing 6-4, 6-2 in just 69 minutes in their quarter-final on Friday.

World No 40 Fernandez had looked in strong form in her two previous matches here, dropping only three games in wins over Czech wildcard Brenda Fruhvirtova and Austrian Julia Grabher.

But world No 95 Bonaventure was a different proposition, with her power game proving too much.

The 28-year-old served superbly – throwing down bombs whenever she needed – and was far too strong from the baseline.

The match was played on indoor courts again, due to constant rain in Auckland, which aided the Belgian, who grew up playing inside and trained under a roof in the off-season.

Not only because of the slicker, faster surface – which suits her flat style – but also because Fernandez is the kind of player that feeds off the energy of the crowd.

The 20-year-old, who has charmed everyone on and off the court during her time here, never stopped fighting – forcing six break opportunities.

But she could only take one, whereas Bonaventure broke Fernandez twice in each set.

Fernandez may have been affected by her schedule.

She had a late match on Thursday night, not leaving the ASB Tennis Centre until close to midnight, then was back on court just after 4pm on Friday.

But it’s a huge result for Bonaventure. She has won 12 ITF titles but had never reached an tour-level semifinal before.

“I came [to Auckland] with no pressure – I knew I could play great tennis and I ended the season with some great wins,” said Bonaventure. “I guess mentally I have been able to stay consistent and really be confident in my game and it showed on the court.”

After more than a decade on tour, the veteran finally cracked the top 100 in October last year.

Bonaventure admitted it had been a lifelong goal, but also created some mental pressure.

“Finally making it after so many years on tour - it has been a relief but it was also very tough to process,” said Bonaventure. “I also knew I had a [ITF] title to defend this week, so if I didn’t do well I would be out of the top 100.”

Her off-season has been far from perfect – “I’ve had some tough days and my team has as well” - and her form in Auckland was a bit of a mystery.

“I can’t explain why I have been playing this good this week,” said Bonaventure.