Coco Gauff waves to the fans at the end of her semifinal at the ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

Halfway through Saturday’s first semifinal of the ASB Classic, top seed Coco Gauff found herself watching couples in the crowd on the big screen, who were being urged to participate in the stadium’s kiss cam contest.

She allowed herself a laugh – and a smile – even pondering who the winner might be, before she got back to the serious business of trying to reach her first WTA tour final since May 2021.

It’s a relaxed approach – especially for an 18-year-old in the pressure-filled world of professional tennis – but the recipe is working, with an emphatic 6-0 6-2 victory in 73 minutes over seventh seed Danka Kovinic.

Most athletes talk about being in the zone but Gauff takes the opposite view.

“For me, it’s like almost being out of the zone,” said Gauff. “I feel like sometimes I can get too much into the zone, where I get too much into my head.

“Like today, on the changeover they had the little kiss cam. I was watching it. I’m not going to go as far as cheering for who I wanted to win, but [it’s] allowing myself to enjoy the outside moments.”

The world No 7 explained that she is usually chatting and conversing in breaks during practice and a similar outlet during matches can be beneficial.

“You’re not going to talk with your opponent, but I’m trying to just approach it [like practice],” said Gauff. “So it’s almost taking myself out of the zone because I’ve never had a problem being in the zone and being focused. It’s almost being too much into that - getting too much into my head.”

Coco Gauff is through to the ASB Classic final. Photo / Photosport

Another telling moment came after Gauff duffed a drop shot – on break point – midway through the third set, with an “horrendous” execution, followed by a rueful smile.

“I’m trying to work more on enjoying the moment,” said Gauff. “If that was practice, I would have laughed at that shot. So I’m trying to crack more smiles on the court - when acceptable obviously.”

Gauff is still a ruthless competitor but maintains a healthy perspective and that attitude has served her well in Auckland.

She has been in a good space – on and off the court – and has refused to be bothered about long delays, playing indoors or the pressure of being top seed.

And now she will feature in Sunday’s tournament decider.

“It’s been a while and my first hardcourt final since Linz (October 2019),” said Gauff. “So it means a lot to me. It’s really good any final and especially the first week of the year, I didn’t expect this outcome but I can’t ask for a better start to the season, regardless of the result.”

Gauff was in the groove almost immediately, with some searing winners off both sides, coupled with delightful work at the net. She was finally broken early in the second set, but the outcome was never in doubt against the world No 60.

The only danger was the rain, as clouds darkened midway through the second set.

“I have a good track record for [sensing] rain, coming from Florida, so I knew we had about 20 minutes left,” joked Gauff. “And that was pretty much spot on. I was trying to stay focused but it definitely plays in the back of your head when you’re close to the end and you feel like there’s a time constraint to it.”

Gauff took her fourth match point and the heavens opened minutes later. She said she was happy – even surprised – with her levels and rhythm after two previous matches on the indoor courts and is set up well for Sunday’s final.

“It’s the same as any other match,” said Gauff. “I’ve been approaching it accepting the result regardless of if I win or lose and nothing’s going to change really.”

And that will surely include a smile or two.