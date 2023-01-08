Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Tennis: The plan to get 2023 ASB Classic champion Coco Gauff back, after her resounding truimph

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
USA's Coco Gauff with the winners trophy after victory in the ASB Classic final. Photosport

USA's Coco Gauff with the winners trophy after victory in the ASB Classic final. Photosport

ASB Classic bosses hope to entice Coco Gauff back to Auckland next year – but admit it won’t be straightforward.

The American teenager was a massive drawcard throughout the tournament and it’s not an exaggeration

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport