Tennis: 'The only law is love': Novak Djokovic's wife reacts to visa storm

Novak Djokovic relaxes with wife Jelena during the Adria Tour tournament in 2020. Photo / Getty

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena has responded to the controversy that has engulfed her husband as the tennis star risks being deported over a visa bungle.

Djokovic - a noted anti-vaxxer who has publicly opposed mandatory jabs - touched down in Melbourne on Wednesday night after spruiking he had received a vaccination exemption to play in the Australian Open but his trip quickly went downhill.

His visa was rejected and the world No 1 remains holed up in a Melbourne hotel as he awaits the chance to challenge the decision to boot him out of the country in court on Monday.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Jelena wrote: "It's Christmas today for us, my wishes are for everyone to be healthy, happy, safe and together with families. We wish we are all together today, but my consolation is that at least we are healthy. And we will grow from this experience.

"Thank you dear people, all around the world for using your voice to send love to my husband. I am taking a deep breath to calm down and find gratitude (and understanding) in this moment for all that is happening.

"The only law that we should all respect across every single border is Love and respect for another human being. Love and forgiveness is never a mistake but a powerful force."

Djokovic had refused to publicly reveal his vaccination status as mystery grew over whether he would fly to Melbourne for the Australian Open and Jelena has also found herself in the spotlight for her beliefs.

In 2020 Instagram slapped her with a "false information" tag for posting a video that linked the cause of Covid-19 to 5G.

Jelena's comments come after Djokovic's family lashed out at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and federal authorities as the Serbian superstar remains in detention in a Melbourne hotel.

In a series of fiery remarks, his father Srdjan Djokovic told a crowd in Belgrade that his son was the victim of a "political witch hunt" and "corona fascism" and should be freed.

Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan speaks during a protest in Belgrade. Photo / AP

Djokovic "met all the required conditions for the entry and participation at the tournament that he would have certainly won," Novak's father insisted.

"They're keeping him in captivity. They're stomping all over Novak to stomp all over Serbia and Serbian people. Morrison and his like have dared attack Novak to bring Serbia to its knees. Serbia has always shown that he comes from a proud nation."

Populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has also joined in, summoning the Australian ambassador in protest of Djokovic's "detention".

"I'm afraid that this overkill will continue," Vucic said. "When you can't defeat someone on the court, then you do such things."

Supporters of Djokovic protest and sing with candles outside a quarantine facility where he's believed to be staying in Melbourne. Photo / AP

Most of Djokovic's fans at home agree, reflecting the anti-Serb conspiracy theories that are pervasive in the Balkans.

"It is historically evident that the world has something against the Serbs," said Darko Ikonic, a Belgrade resident.

"I'm not saying that Serbs are heavenly people or anything similar, that is a nonsense," he added. "But it is obvious that they do not want him to be the best tennis player in history because they like other tennis players, such as Nadal or Federer, better."

-additional reporting: AP