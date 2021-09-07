Tennis: Teen Leylah Fernandez stuns again to reach US Open semis

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the quarterfinals of the US Open. Photo / AP

Leylah Fernandez has reached the U.S. Open semifinals, one day after turning 19.

The Canadian continued her stunning run through the tournament by upsetting No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Fernandez won the last two points of the tiebreaker to give her another three-set victory after knocking off past U.S. Open champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber in her previous two matches.

She is the youngest to reach the US Open semifinals since Maria Sharapova in 2005.

Fernandez will face either second seed Aryna Sabalenka or world number nine Barbora

Krejcikova for a spot in the final.

Fernandez isn't the only teen left in the women's draw. Tomorrow British 18-year-old Emma Radukanu will look to join her in the semifinals when she faces Olympic champion Belinda

Bencic.

While in the men's draw 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain meets 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 12 seed from Canada, in a quarter-final today.

